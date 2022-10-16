Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz show SWEET PDA at Academy Museum Gala

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz were caught engaging in some sweet PDA at the Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the power couple looked so-in-love as they refused to let go of each other, with Brooklyn planting a loving kiss on his wife Nicola at the star-studded event.

The 23-year-old aspiring chef cut a dapper figure in a black blazer and trousers, teamed with a crisp white shirt and shiny dress shoes.

Meanwhile, Nicola, 27, looked out of this world in a black figure-hugging gown, while accessorising with chic gloves.

Julia Roberts is slated to receive the first-ever Icon Award at the Academy Museum Gala, which is being held this year for only the second time.

When it was held for the first time last September, the star-studded event managed to rake in a whopping $11 million for the new museum, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Photo credits: DailyMail

For the unversed, during an appearance on Today, Victoria Beckham opened up about her son’s wedding as she dubbed the ceremony a “beautiful” event.



"Brooklyn just got married, it was a beautiful wedding," Victoria told hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb.

"As a mother, to see my son so happy means so much," she added. "What more can you ask for?"

Ever since the wedding of the aspiring chef with the billionaire heiress, there have been reports of alleged fall-out between Victoria and her daughter-in-law.



