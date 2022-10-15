King Charles won’t move into Buckingham Palace for 5 years amid £370m renovation

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will reportedly not move into Buckingham Palace for at least five years as the new monarch awaits completion of £370m renovation.

The Sun reported that the palace’s 10-year refurbishment will not complete until at least 2027 due to which the new monarch and his wife are expected to live in four other castles.

The outlet shared that an insider spilt the beans that Charles and Camilla will continue to live in Clarence House.

The couple is also believed to spend three nights each week at the house, just 400 yards away from the palace, and two nights at Windsor Castle while weekends at Sandringham in Norfolk.

"Refurbishment is very far behind schedule but the Monarch should be living at Buckingham Palace," the source said.

"It's the heart of the monarchy in London, otherwise it risks becoming just a tourist attraction.

"We effectively have a king without a palace to live in," the insider added.