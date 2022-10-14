Rangers’ stay in capital extended for three months

ISLAMABAD: The government Thursday approved a three-month extension in Rangers deployment in the federal capital.
The federal cabinet approved the extension in the deployment of Rangers in Islamabad and the interior ministry okayed the summary, says a news report quoting sources. The chief commissioner made a request for an extension in the wake of PTI chief Imran Khan’s threat of long march to topple the government.
For the past six months following his ouster, Imran has been campaigning against the coalition government. The PTI rules the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.
