Did Iftikhar Durrani misstate facts while hiring ex-CIA contractor’s firm for lobbying?

Former Special Assistant to Prime Minister Iftikhar Durrani. —File

ISLAMABAD: Former Special Assistant to Prime Minister Iftikhar Durrani signed an agreement with a consulting firm headed by a former CIA contractor in private capacity (as an office-bearer of PTI) without the involvement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs despite the fact that dues agreed in the contract were to be paid by the Government of Pakistan.

The agreement was signed on May 1, 2021 to lobby and advise on US-Pakistan relations. Interestingly, Durrani, who had no government position at the time of the signing of contract, was representing the PTI, the-then ruling party. However, as per the agreement, the consulting firm was to be paid by the Government of Pakistan.

This raises the question that how could a party office-bearer sign an agreement on behalf of the government? It also raises the question whether the government funds were channelled for political purposes as the agreement was signed between a political party office-bearer and the contractor.

As per the agreement, the Government of Pakistan had to pay a fixed monthly amount of $25,000 to the lobbying firm in addition to the one-time service fee or expense retainer of $5,000. Although, the agreement was signed on behalf of the PTI office-bearer, the amount as per the terms and conditions of the contract was to be paid by the government.

The Section 11 of the agreement, a copy of which available with this scribe, says, “Mr. Durrani is supervised by the senior leadership of the party, which is currently the party in government power. As Mr. Durrani is supervised by senior party officials, he is effectively under their direction, and under the direction of Pakistan government officials, as well. As some of his activities are supervised, directed and financed by officials of the government of Pakistan, Mr. Durrani is effectively under their control as well. Mr. Durrani disburses funds from the government of Pakistan.”

Well-placed sources informed The News that Durrani had misstated the facts as mentioned in the agreement. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the Ministry of Law and Justice was not taken into the loop for the signing of agreement. “Probably in order to avoid any regulatory processes in the US, Durrani had misrepresented the facts and gave government’s cover for the agreement,” commented the sources.

As per the agreement, “the consulting firm will maintain contacts with US government officials of both the executive and legislative branches, as well as with think tanks and other informed individuals, in addition to consulting with the client and the client’s associates, to determine how the scope of constructive relations between the U.S. government and the government of Pakistan might be enhanced, and will advise his Pakistani client and the client’s associates accordingly, both through verbal and written communications.”

On the one hand, PTI Chairman Imran Khan blames the United States for the regime change in Pakistan but, on the other hand, his party has a history of involving lobbying firms to build its positive image in the US. Recently, after Imran Khan was ousted from his government, the PTI USA Inc hired a lobbying firm Fenton/Arlook to provide its services for public relations in the US.

The News contacted former SAPM Iftikhar Durrani for his version but he did not respond to this scribe’s call. This correspondent then sent him a questionnaire on his WhatsApp but he did not answer the queries.