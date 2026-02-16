How BTS push through performances as they gear for 2026 comeback

BTS is the most popular K-pop boyband, currently preparing for their epic comeback with a new studio album titled, Arirang, to be released on March 20, a world tour, and an upcoming Netflix documentary.

From a range of vocals, to powerful lyrics and tiresome choreography, the members, consisting of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, have also pushed through some severe injuries and pain just to keep their shows going for the fans.

Here are some moments when BTS members performed in pain or fatigue:

1. Jungkook Performing While Injured (London, 2018)

During BTS’s Love Yourself tour stop at London’s O2 Arena on October 9, 2018, Jungkook performed while suffering from a heel injury which he sustained shortly before the show.

Medical staff advised him not to dance, so he performed seated on a moving stool, focusing only on vocals.

Despite the limitation, he completed the concert and became emotional on stage, even crying during the performance.

Behind-the-scenes footage later revealed that Jungkook had torn his heel just an hour before the concert, yet chose to go on stage anyway.

Although he could not execute choreography, he insisted on performing to avoid disappointing fans, highlighting the intense pressure idols often face.

2. Suga Performing Virtually During Recovery (MAMA 2020)

After undergoing shoulder surgery, Suga was unable to join BTS physically during performances and at the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), he appeared as a hologram during the group’s performance of Life Goes On.

This allowed him to participate while still following medical advice to avoid physical strain.

3. Suga Limiting Choreography After Surgery

Following his shoulder surgery, Suga continued participating in schedules but was restricted from intense choreography during recovery.

He adapted his stage presence to avoid worsening his condition, showing how performances can be altered rather than canceled.

Other Minor Injuries During Performances

Various reports and behind-the-scenes insights indicate that BTS members have performed despite minor injuries, including knee impacts, shoulder strain, fever and ankle swelling.

1. V Performing with a Fever:

V (Kim Taehyung) once performed during a concert while reportedly having a fever. Although he showed signs of exhaustion, he completed the performance, demonstrating strong commitment to music.

2. Jin Performing with a Finger Injury:

Jin performed at award shows and concerts despite having a finger injury, adapting choreography as needed while continuing to sing live.

3. Jimin performing while sick:

Jimin has performed multiple times while ill, including instances where he had high fever and severe fatigue. In one notable performance, fans noticed he looked visibly unwell, yet he continued dancing and singing with full energy. He later reassured fans about his health.

Performing while ill is not uncommon in the entertainment industry, and BTS members have occasionally done so out of dedication and love for their fans.

However, in recent years, there has been growing awareness about prioritizing artists’ health, and both the group and their management have become more cautious about allowing proper rest and recovery.