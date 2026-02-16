Prince Harry’s protective stance on Meghan Markle sparked rift with William, Charles

Prince Harry’s early decision to speak out about the abuse and racist undertones Meghan Markle faced is being seen as a turning point in his relationship with Prince William and King Charles.

According to the new book William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, the Duke of Sussex acted without consulting his father or brother when he told Kensington Palace to issue a statement condemning media attacks on Meghan.

The statement aimed to protect Meghan reportedly angered senior royals and made it harder for Harry and William to be in the same room.

In the book, Russell Myers shared what happened after Harry introduced Meghan to the royal family, "Not long before the story broke, Harry had plucked up the courage to share his secret.

“She (Meghan) had pulled off a perfect curtsy to the Queen and managed to charm William, even if he felt a little awkward receiving a hug on arrival.

“Catherine described Meghan as 'friendly', albeit erring on the side of somewhat over-friendly, with a ‘touch of California’ about her.”

She further penned, "Yet the course of true love never did run smooth and the onslaught of the media interest changed things overnight.

“The granular details of Meghan’s life were suddenly Fleet Street currency, and the boundaries of taste and decency became blurred. Harry’s reaction was furious and swift.

"Without consulting his father or brother, as the hierarchy would normally dictate, he instructed the Kensington Palace communications team to respond at once - highlighting 'a wave of abuse and harassment … the racial undertones of comment pieces."

The book also revealed that the "media’s tone may have dampened, but the interest in their relationship did not.

"Harry was infuriated that his father and brother admonished him for his rash actions, and the tense conversations left Harry astounded that his own kin were refusing to offer their support.

"This period did indeed mark an outward shift in their relations. Suddenly it was harder to get them in the same room, each giving various excuses as to why they could not – or perhaps would not – be available to engage with meetings together."