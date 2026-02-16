Savannah Guthrie in tears as she makes desperate plea to mom's kidnappers

Savannah Guthrie in tears as she makes a desperate plea to her mom's kidnappers

Savannah Guthrie has made an emotional plea to her mother Nancy Guthrie's kidnappers.

On Sunday, the Today anchor took to her Instagram handle and shared a clip in which she urged "whoever has her or knows where she is" to come forward.

"It's been two weeks since our mom was taken. And I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope. And we still believe," Savannah said in the clip.

Addressing her mom's kidnappers directly, the 54-year-old journalist further said, "I wanted to say to whoever has her or knows where she is that it's never too late."

"And you're not lost or alone. And it is never too late to do the right thing. And we are here. And we believe. And we believe in the essential goodness of every human being," she added. "It's never too late."

For those unversed, Savannah's mom has been missing for two weeks. Police believe Nancy was abducted from her home while she was sleeping.

"I believe she was abducted, yes,” Chris Nanos, a spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, told CBS News.

"She didn't walk from there. She didn't go willingly," he added.