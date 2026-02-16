Princess Beatrice takes a hit after mom Sarah Ferguson’s life collapses: ‘She can’t eat, she can’t sleep’

Amid warnings that Sarah Ferguson is already prepping for her comeback behind the scenes, the toll her actions and behaviors are taking on her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have started to pop up.

The struggles have been highlighted by The Daily Beast and The Royalist’s Tom Sykes. According to his findings the sisters are still “struggling to cope with the fallout from the total collapse of their parents’ lives” because the stress of their failing reputation is starting to get to them.

Mr Sykes also quoted a friend as saying, “She can’t eat, she can’t sleep. She is so stressed out.” It seems to have gotten to the point where Beatrice “has cut off contact with all but a few close friends and only leaves the house if she has to.”

Her younger sister is not having any easier time either because she’s said to have felt “humiliated” given the stuff her mother said about her “shagging weekends” back when she was a teenager.

All in all the friend claims, “It’s the understatement of the year to say it’s a very difficult situation. Of course, they feel let down by the new revelations. Eugenie’s work with [her charity] the Anti-Slavery Collective is super important to her and she feels that she is going to have to make a choice.”