Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spotted cosying up at NBA All-Star Game

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turned heads at Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles as the couple was spotted snuggling courtside as they enjoyed the game.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted holding hands and sharing playful moments, with Meghan gently guiding Harry for camera shots.

According to Daily Mail, the mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet also filmed highlights of the game on her phone.

Seated beside Queen Latifah, they looked relaxed and engaged, taking in the action as the league’s top players battled it out on the court.

Social media users were quick to comment on the couple’s pictures shared by official NBA Instagram account.

“Awww good to see this lovely couple out enjoying life,” one commented while another fan added, “great couple.”

“Love them,” another gushed. “Hope Prince Harry & Meghan have a good time”

A forth commented, “Looking SO cool together....,” with another writing, “Yo, is that Harry? Damn, he looks so different. In a good way for sure. Meagan always looks good.”

Harry and Meghan's outing comes ahead of the Invictus Games one-year countdown in the UK, where Meghan might join Harry.

However, Meghan’s return to the UK depends upon the security arrangements with one insider saying, “Security is always going to be the deciding factor in this.”