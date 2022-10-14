APNS hails lifting of ban on newspapers’ purchase by govt

ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) on Thursday appreciated lifting of ban on purchase of newspapers and magazines by the federal government departments, says a press release.
The APNS appreciated Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb for her efforts in addressing the issues being faced by the newspapers industry. APNS President Sarmad Ali and Secretary General Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani noted with pleasure that on the request of the APNS, the federal government has withdrawn the ban on purchase of newspapers and magazines by the federal government departments.
The ban was imposed as an austerity measure by the federal government in July, 2022. The withdrawal of the ban could only be possible with the keen and personal interest taken by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.
The APNS thanked Marriyum Aurangzeb for her media-friendly approach and efforts put in to solve the problems of newspapers industry. The APNS is confident that the ministry would also play its positive role in helping the newspapers industry to brave the current financial crunch especially it will finalise the long pending issue of increase in the government advertising rates and quantum of government advertising.
