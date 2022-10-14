USC increases prices of various items

Islamabad: After pulses rates, Utility Store Corporation (USC) once again increased the prices of various essential items like milk, tea, cooking oil, shampoo, washing powder, toothpaste, honey and ghee. The USC management has issued a notification to increase the prices of necessary items here on Thursday.

Some days back, USC increased the prices of pulses by Rs30 to Rs48 per kilogram.

According to notification, the price of milk has increased from Rs197 to Rs217 per litre and the price of 450 gram tea has increased by 240, taking the official rate from Rs508 to Rs748. Moreover, the rate of a pack of 100 tea bags hiked from Rs298 to Rs580.

Similarly, the price of 50 grams of ‘Peshawari’ coffee has increased by Rs45 and the prices of ghee and cooking oil have increased by Rs141, the price of mosquito repellent increased by Rs19, the price of 250 gram honey increased by Rs38 and the price of 135 gram toothpaste increased by Rs30.

The prices of baking powder, face cream, soap and shaving cream have also increased. Following this, price change notification for various brands has also been issued at utility stores.

Subsidised ‘Atta’ and ‘Ghee’ were already disappeared from stores and public wandering here and there in search of controlled prices items but in vain.