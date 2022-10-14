Many people have already written about the problems they face because of unresponsive and uncooperative staff members of K-Electric. Unscheduled loadshedding in Karachi’s Mehmoodabad neighbourhood and low voltage issues have added to the suffering of residents. In this hot weather, electricity remains out for hours. No one is going to question the KE management over its poor performance.
Constant fluctuations and low voltage have made our nights sleepless. Electrical appliances are also breaking down because of interrupted power supply. Who is going to make up for the losses borne by residents?
Tooba Farrukh
Karachi
