Who is Charlie Puth? Inside awards, hits & journey of Super Bowl anthem singer

Superbowl 60 is happening this Sunday on February 8 and everyone is excited to watch the Seahawks take on the Patriots.

Even though the halftime show is the main attraction, there are plenty of other musical performances to enjoy throughout the evening.

Among all the festivities, the national anthem also holds significant importance. Prior to every game, anthems like America the Beautiful and Lift Every Voice are sung.

This year, Charlie Puth will sing the Star-Spangled Banner. If one is wondering about Puth’s career journey and achievements. Here are the details.

The popularity of Charlie Puth lies in his distinctive vocal style and viral songwriting.

He is a well-known Grammy-nominated American singer, record producer and songwriter. His fame was not immediate, but when Puth reached the pinnacle of success, he gained worldwide recognition.

The global recognition came when he gave tribute to Paul Walker See You Again in 2015, that song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 12 weeks.

Puth’s achievements also include global hits, such as Stay by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber and co-wrote and produced by Charlie Puth. The song stayed no 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In his most popular song See You Again, Puth took part as a co-writer and a featured artist.

If one talks about his solo song, Attention is the most famous one released in 2107. It topped at no 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and amassed over 23.5 billion streams on Spotify.

Charlie Puth has received four Grammy nominations, including major categories like Song of the Year. See You Again was nominated for Best Original Song.

Whatever’s Clever! is an upcoming fourth studio album scheduled for March 2026 release.