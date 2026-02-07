Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes not on same page about third split: Deets

Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes call it quits third time

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes have broken up for a third and likely final time.

The breakup comes just weeks after the two announced that they were back together.

“Kelsea and Chase have broken up again. It happened just the other day,” a source told Us Weekly, sharing that Ballerini, 32, is "taking it better" than she had in the previous breakups and is "done" for good.

However, Stokes "still isn’t ready to give up" on their relationship.

On February 6, fans also noticed that the singer had unfollowed the Outer Banks star on Instagram while he still followed her.

The duo were first linked in January 2023 and stayed together till September 2025. Theybroke up just two days after the actor shared a heartfelt birthday post for Ballerini.

"Although you keep saying you’re not excited for 32, I’d say I’m lookin’ forward to more of this," he wrote on Instagram on September 12, 2025. "Happy birthday, my love."

The couple ultimately decided to give it another shot in November and Ballerini confirmed that they were back together via an Instagram post on New Year's Eve.

"Messy year for the heart, messy year for the outside coming in, messy year for the way it became an out of our hands portrayal of it," Ballerini wrote via her Instagram Story on December 31, 2025. "But what I’ll say, and all I really care to share indefinitely with my personal life anymore, is that I really love love. I believe in it, I believe in him, and I believe in breaking patterns. Now go kiss your person and stop speculating."

Kelsea Ballerini reiterated the sentiments in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the Gramys, saying, "I love him so much. We’ve been together for quite a while now and done a lot of life together and he was with me getting ready today and he’ll be with me when we wrap. I love love and I believe it in it."