Jared Leto 'swings for the fences' in Master of the Universe?

Travis Knight, the director of Master of the Universe, recently opened up about Jared Leto’s Skeletor in the upcoming movie, Master of the Universe.

While conversing with The Empire, the 52-year-old American animator, producer, director, actor, and former rapper revealed that he allowed Leto to “swing for the fences” with his performance in the Amazon MGM Studios/Mattel live-action film.

Knight said, “Skeletor was a really interesting villain. He looked cool. He was scary. He was funny. He was insecure. And then of course he had this distinctive voice.”

He added, “I wanted someone to craft their own version of that. Jared approached us, because he loves Skeletor and has his own history with the character.”

“He wanted to swing for the fences. And ultimately we landed on something that I’m really happy with. Skeletor’s kind of the embodiment of toxic masculinity,” the Bumblebee director shared, referring to the 54-year-old American actor and musician.

Notably, in the first trailer for Master of the Universe, which came out in January this year, fans saw a glimpse of Skeletor going head-to-head with He-Man, played by Nicholas Galatzine.

Along with Leto and Galatzine, the forthcoming movie stars Idris Elba, Alison Brie, Charlotte Riley, Kristen Wiig, James Purefoy, and Morena Baccarin.

It is pertinent to mention that Master of the Universe is scheduled for a June 5, 2026 release.