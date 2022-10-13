Punjab PPP demands cancellation of Aitzaz’s party membership

LAHORE: Acting president of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Punjab, Rana Farooq Saeed, Wednesday said Aitzaz Ahsan had become partner in Imran Khan’s conspiracy to derail democracy in the country and, therefore, his party membership should be cancelled.

He said the PPP Punjab workers wanted to lay siege to the houses of Imran Khan and Aitzaz Ahsan in Zaman Park Lahore against their nexus, and the party leadership should take a decision on it.

Addressing a press conference here, he said Aitzaz supported Imran Khan’s political engineering by remaining silent when he arrested President Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur through NAB and also made false cases against PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He recalled that in 1977, Aitzaz Ahsan joined Asghar Khan’s Tahreek-e-Istaqlal. In 2007 also, Aitzaz b along with Nawaz Sharif and Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry, opposed politics of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

In 2008, Aitzaz opposed the government of President Asif Ali Zardari and forced President Zardari to make Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry the chief justice again. As a result of the same political engineering of Aitzaz Ahsan, in 2012 Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry disqualified PPP PM Yusuf Raza Gilani. He said the PPP workers in Punjab had been demanding removal of Aitzaz Ahsan from the PPP central executive committee and cancellation of his party membership.