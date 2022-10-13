Pervaiz praised for doing work for Islam

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that the Punjab government would continue to serve the religion.

A delegation led by Secretary-General Rabita-e-Alam-e-Islami Shaikh Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Essa called on Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his office where it was accorded a warm welcome by the CM on Wednesday.

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Maliki, Abdul Rahman Khalil Al-Khadidi, Abdul Wahab Muhammad Abdul Aziz Al-Shahri, Khalid Mufarah Al-Watiyabi, Muhammad Saeed Al-Ghamdi, Saeed Al-Harthi and others were included in the delegation. Shaikh Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Essa and others thanked Pervaiz Elahi for the wonderful welcome and hospitality.

Shaikh Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Essa appreciated the services of Pervaiz Elahi regarding religion and stated that he had taken a historic step by enacting legislation to make the oath of the Finality of Prophethood (PBUH) mandatory in the marriage certificate. The auspicious steps taken by the Punjab government regarding religion are commendable, he added. “You have done a great work regarding the religion of Islam and Allah Ta’ala will reward you for this good work. We appreciate your special interest in religious services. Our full cooperation is with you and will remain so,” he further said.

The chief minister said that the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are exemplary. Every Pakistani considers Saudi Arabia as their second home and our hearts beat together, he said and noted that Saudi Arabia has stood by Pakistan in every hour of the trial. Even during the recent floods, every Pakistani appreciates the assistance provided by the government and the people of Saudi Arabia. We are grateful to the government and the people of Saudi Arabia on behalf of the government of Punjab and the people, he added.

The chief minister said that Allah Ta’ala has enabled him to establish the Quran Board and Seerat Academy. The government has added a clause related to the Finality of Prophethood (PBUH) in the marriage certificate, he stated and mentioned that at the time of marriage, it is, now, mandatory to take the oath of Finality of Prophethood (PBUH). Thanks to this, the future of our girls is safe and no girl and her family will be cheated on in the future.

The CM said that ulema of all schools of thought were given representation in the Ulema Board. With the consultation of ulema and religious scholars, the publication and sale of books and materials, based on religious hatred, have been banned in the province and all controversial literature confiscated. The government has also made legislation in this regard, he said, adding Nazra Quran and its translation made mandatory for the students in schools. Frames of Quranic verses have been displayed in all government offices of Punjab. In the building of the Punjab Assembly, the verses about the Finality of Prophethood (PBUH) are shining beautifully, he said. The CM noted that the Rabita-e-Alam-e-Islami was making great efforts to promote interfaith harmony. Punjab Assembly Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan, Provincial Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Rasikh Elahi, Hafiz Ammar Yasir MPA, Punjab Qur’an Board Chairman and Wafaq-ul-Madaris General Secretary Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandhri, Mufti Ahmad Ali of Jamia Ashrafia and others were also present.