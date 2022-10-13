Nobody cares

Pakistan’s flood-affected areas show the picture of despair and lost hope. Millions of people have been displaced, and they have no idea how and when they will return to their homes and rebuild the life they lost. The government and the international community were quick to notice the plight of these people, but it seems that these people have now lost their importance in the eyes of the ruling elite who has not come up with a concrete action plan for rehabilitation work.

The people of Pakistan know that they are on their own. Political parties are only interested in them as long as they can use them for photos and gaining public support. No political party can say confidently that they are the voice of the people. No one cares about the underprivileged.

Irshad Ranjah

Lahore