HBL opens prestige lounge

DUBAI: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) Prestige has expanded its footprint internationally with launching of a lounge in Jumeirah branch, Dubai, UAE, a statement said on Wednesday.

With 35 lounges in Pakistan, the prestige lounge at Jumeirah made a total of 36 lounges with the bank’s plan to expand the footprint both, locally and internationally.

The inauguration of the HBL Jumeirah Prestige Lounge was performed by Sultan Ali Allana, chairman HBL. Shaffiq Dharamshi, member of the HBL board of directors, Muhammad Aurangzeb, president and CEO of HBL, valued clients, dignitaries, and senior leaders of the bank were also present on the occasion.

HBL Prestige offers banking experience to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs). The proposition provides tailored solutions through dedicated portfolio managers, differentiated digital strategy, and state-of-art lounges.

The service offers personalised banking services to its clients in UAE, including enhanced limits on debit card, deposit lockers free of any charges, as well as services like assistance at Dubai Airport.

Commenting on the occasion, Muhammad Aurangzeb said, “We are delighted to bring the HBL Prestige proposition to UAE and inaugurate our first state-of-the-art international prestige lounge.”