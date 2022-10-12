How nations succeed

This refers to the article, ‘Amateur hour – extended remix’ by Mosharraf Zaidi (October 11). China attained independence after Pakistan but has managed to raise its foreign currency reserves to over $3 trillion dollars. It has also managed to substantially improve the living standards of its massive population. It is sad to see that Pakistan keeps going around, hat in hand, begging for a couple of billion dollars and when successful, gleefully announces the event as ‘good news’. China achieved success by acting resolutely and getting rid of corrupt politicians.

In China, there is no place for politicians who think that manipulating markets for their political gain is something to be proud of. Pakistan keeps testing the same politicians who, after their disastrous stunt, play the victim card and get sympathy and applause from the people.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi