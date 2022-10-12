Action replay

What is happening in Swat? Is it the beginning of the return of the TTP? Where is law and order? There has been an increase in tensions at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Militant attacks, calls for ransom and other such incidents are continuously rising in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). On Monday, a terrorist attack on a school van in Swat killed the van driver and injured several students. The incident has reminded us of TTP-controlled Swat, the Malala attack, the Swat operation, countless casualties and IDPs who suffered for years before returning back. The people of Swat are protesting against such crimes on a daily basis and asserting that they do not wish to witness what they saw in the past.
What is our state policy? Whatever is happening in Swat will no longer be limited to Swat and will spread all over Pakistan.
Mehran Khan
Islamabad
There has been a sudden increase in terrorist activities in Swat over the last couple of weeks. Most political leaders...
This letter refers to the article ‘A fragile economy’ by Hassan Baig. The article talked about the current state...
The flood victims are still hopelessly waiting for government assistance in rebuilding their lives. Many NGOs have...
In his Mianwali jalsa, Imran Khan referred to Pakistan as “my nation”. The nation belongs to him for his...
This refers to the article, ‘Amateur hour – extended remix’ by Mosharraf Zaidi . China attained independence...
There are no words that can describe the sorry state of Pakistan. Street crimes in the country have increased over the...
Comments