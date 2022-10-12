Action replay

What is happening in Swat? Is it the beginning of the return of the TTP? Where is law and order? There has been an increase in tensions at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Militant attacks, calls for ransom and other such incidents are continuously rising in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). On Monday, a terrorist attack on a school van in Swat killed the van driver and injured several students. The incident has reminded us of TTP-controlled Swat, the Malala attack, the Swat operation, countless casualties and IDPs who suffered for years before returning back. The people of Swat are protesting against such crimes on a daily basis and asserting that they do not wish to witness what they saw in the past.

What is our state policy? Whatever is happening in Swat will no longer be limited to Swat and will spread all over Pakistan.

Mehran Khan

Islamabad