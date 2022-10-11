Fed-up passengers

Karachi has many problems and the public transport system is one of them. Despite it being cheap, it comes with its own risks. The people of Karachi often wait on street corners to catch a bus or rickshaw, however, the drivers, instead of stopping the bus, decrease the speed and that too in the middle of the road. The passengers have to dodge traffic and board the moving vehicle. Alighting from a moving bus is even more dangerous. Moreover, the bus conductors are of little help. The drivers race their vehicles to the destination, endangering their passengers. Many of the drivers are unlicensed, which shows in how they drive, and will flee the scene after causing an accident.

Then, there is the fare issue. Buses, rickshaws, taxis and even tongas charge passengers whatever they desire. This is why online ride-sharing apps like Careem and Bykea have risen in popularity. Furthermore, the centre and provinces are launching metro bus services in many cities. They are clean and have a proper ticketing system. Given all the problems with traditional public transport, private ride-sharing apps and public metro services with good standards appear to be the future of urban transport in Pakistan

Muhammad Tayyab

Karachi