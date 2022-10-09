Imran should apologise to nation: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman on Saturday said Imran Khan should have apologized to the nation after audio leaks, but instead of apologizing, he is planning to stage protests.

“Imran Khan was giving the threat of ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ by taking bail before arrest in every case but wants people to go to jail, not himself,” she said in a series of tweets on Saturday. She said that in the audio leaks, the contradiction between Imran Khan’s words and actions had been revealed and the nation saw his real face. “This is itself one of the living and biggest deep fake. Funding in the name of charity, cipher conspiracy, treason narrative, Toshakhana and calling institutions animals and watchmen is also a deep fake,” she said, adding that the nation should remember that there was a difference between the PTI’s Jail Bharo Tehreek and the MRD movement.

She said Imran Khan could not become a leader like Shaheed Benazir Bhutto by talking about tendering arrests as he fought his personal battle by chanting the slogan of true freedom. “He has crossed every line in this personal battle,” she said.