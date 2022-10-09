 
Sunday October 09, 2022
Sports

Usman fractures thumb, out of tri-series

By Our Correspondent
October 09, 2022

LAHORE: Leg-spinner Usman Qadir has been ruled out of the ongoing tri-series involving Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh because of an injury.

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official in a message on Saturday confirmed his injury.

According to the PCB official, Usman has fractured his thumb.

According to the official, he has been advised rest which will complete on October 16.

