Forgetting the victims

Although Pakistan has experienced its worst floods in over a decade, the media has still failed to give the appropriate level of coverage to the millions of people affected by the disaster. The plight of the affectees is unable to shake the shadow of politics and the audio leaks. The floods have been a major blow to the already ailing economy and the scarce amount of foreign aid has not been of much help in this calamity. Our future generations are also suffering as thousands of schools have been damaged, disrupting the education of millions of students. The bitter truth is that many people have moved on and forgotten the victims. It seems as if they couldn’t care less. The loss of millions in the form of loved ones, homes, and livestock can surely not be paid back, but leaving them on their own is akin to a betrayal. Standing with them throughout the recovery process should be our goal.

Makhdoom Mohammad Burhan Ud Din

Hasan Abdal