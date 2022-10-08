NdcTech to co-host BOFF2022

KARACHI: NdcTech will co-host Bank of The Future Forum 2022 (BOFF2022), welcoming more than 500 banking professionals, influencers, decision makers, regulators, and fintechs at the event, a statement said on Friday.
The 11th edition of the forum is scheduled on October 12, 2022 at a local hotel in Karachi. According to NdcTech, over 20 global speakers will initiate insightful conversations that would be attended by professionals, regulators, analysts, and also media.
It will be the first onsite event after a break of 3 years pushed by Covid-19. The theme of the event revolves around trending topics in the banking industry, such as composable banking, digital banking, cloud banking, payments, etc.
It would also include insightful panel discussions featuring thought leaders from the Pakistani banking industry who would shed light on pivotal trends in banking, the company informed.
Exciting product demonstrations would also be presented at the conference such as buy now pay later, core banking upgrade, and loan origination, it added.
Ammara Masood, CEO of NdcTech, Asif Peer, CEO and managing director of Systems Limited, and John Schlesinger, chief enterprise architect, Temenos will be sharing their insights on the future of banking in Pakistan.
