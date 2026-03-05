Prince William envision more ‘accountability’ when he makes King

Prince William and Kate Middleton believe the monarchy needs to be more accountable in the upcoming years.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are expecting to change how things work in the Royal institution when they make King and Queen.

Royal editor, Russell Myers,tells US weekly: “Speaking to people very, very close to William and Kate [Middleton], they have a totally different vision for the monarchy. It needs to be accountable, it needs to speak to the younger generation, not only at home, but abroad.”

Myers adds: “It also needs to create a system that works for the people and certainly what they have tried to do is get their family home life right and then work on the public profile and that’s very, very different to how the Monarch has been structured in generations beforehand.”

“There’s been a lot of talk about a slimmed down monarchy for many, many years, and certainly, if you looked at what [King] Charles’ view of that was maybe 10 years ago, it would have been [Prince] Harry at the center,” he the notes.