Prince William envision more ‘accountability’ when he makes King
Prince William and Kate Middleton are striving for transparent monarchy in the coming years
Prince William and Kate Middleton believe the monarchy needs to be more accountable in the upcoming years.
The Prince and Princess of Wales are expecting to change how things work in the Royal institution when they make King and Queen.
Royal editor, Russell Myers,tells US weekly: “Speaking to people very, very close to William and Kate [Middleton], they have a totally different vision for the monarchy. It needs to be accountable, it needs to speak to the younger generation, not only at home, but abroad.”
Myers adds: “It also needs to create a system that works for the people and certainly what they have tried to do is get their family home life right and then work on the public profile and that’s very, very different to how the Monarch has been structured in generations beforehand.”
“There’s been a lot of talk about a slimmed down monarchy for many, many years, and certainly, if you looked at what [King] Charles’ view of that was maybe 10 years ago, it would have been [Prince] Harry at the center,” he the notes.
-
Prince William's ongoing nightmare with Andrew takes a new turn
-
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'drastic measures' for future of monarchy exposed as pressure mounts
-
Eco-fashion designer Amanda Navaian sues King Charles charity
-
Royal family all set to show unity as King Charles 'plans abdication'
-
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry believe they could help King Charles, William as royals face major crisis
-
Prince Harry sends strong message to William regarding Princess Eugenie, Beatrice
-
Another royal ex planning tell-all as British Royal Family face crisis upon crisis
-
King Charles accused of running mafia not a monarchy after Andrew's misconduct gets exposed