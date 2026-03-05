Photo: Harry Styles weighs in on the origins of his muse while talking about 'Carla’s Song' from upcoming album

Harry Styles has spoken candidly about one of the tracks from his latest record.

Pulling back the curtain on the inspiration for his last track from his upcoming album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, Styles shared rare details about the creative DNA of Carla’s Song with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s The Zane Lowe Show.

“Carla kind of just became, in so many ways, the most important part of the record to me. It’s a song that answered so many questions,” Styles began.

He went on to weigh in on the existential hurdles that he faced while recording it which eventually led him to rediscover his passion for performing.

“All of that questioning of why and who do I want to be and what am I giving by doing this and making sure that I love this enough and being at a show and going, ‘Oh, this is why I do this,’ all of those things,” he continued.

Moreover, Styles said that the song revolves around the concept of a life-chaning musical discovery describing the track as , “having a moment of reminding you of, like, there was a time when you heard a song for the first time that made you want to, like, touch music in some way.”

He confirmed that the core track was inspired by a woman named Carla, a part of his group of friends, who chose freedom with experiencing life over the past few years inside of staying in and isolating.

“Carla … I will include in that group of friends that if I hadn’t said ‘yes’ to this thing, I wouldn’t have met this person,” Styles said.

Highlighting the importance of saying yes to new connections, he added, “If I hadn’t met them, I wouldn’t have met this person. If I hadn’t met them, I wouldn’t have met these people.”

In conclusion, Styles restated that his muse is a “friend of mine in this group of friends.”