Meghan Markle elated as ‘As Ever’ proves to be ‘double edged sword’

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand is going strong as it is producing promising numbers.

The Duchess of Sussex, who proudly owns ‘As Ever,’ is on a positive trajectory and is working towards long term success.

An As Ever source told the Daily Express : “It’s still early days for As Ever, but the trajectory so far gives us confidence in the long-term potential if we continue to build it in the right way. We remain focused on growing the brand carefully and sustainably, while listening closely to the community that has shown such enthusiasm for it.”

This comes as Meghan herself fawned over selling out her first batch of products to Bloomberg's Emily Chang.

She said: “When you sell out that quickly, it’s a double-edged sword because it’s an incredible thing to happen for any small business and any start-up up and at the same time, you don’t get the same metrics and learnings, because it’s all gone immediately."

"So we prepped for the second seasonal drop and 10x inventory and it sold out in a couple of hours. And suddenly the conversation goes from at the start of this year talking about a few thousand lids and jars to ‘We need to do a purchase order of a million,’” the expert noted.