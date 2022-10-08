Wapda retain National Women’s Basketball title

ISLAMABAD: Wapda's ace players Sehrish Nawaz and Sidra Hakim demonstrated excellent skills, helping the side retain the National Women Basketball Championship title at the Liaquat Gymnasium Friday.Wapda defeated Army 49-29 to win the title in style.

Sehrish (14 points) and Sidra (12 points) were good with scoring from long range. Wapda dominated through-out the match and never allowed their opponents to stage a fight-back. Wapda were leading 28-14 at the interval.

For Army, Fajar scored 9 and Kashifa managed 7 points.Islamabad Blues outclassed favourite Karachi by 31-08 points to finish third in the competition. Islamabad were clear favourites, leading 23-4 at the lemon break.

Samna Mehboob got 9 points for Islamabad.

The event that was organised by the Federal Basketball Association saw eight teams competing with the two best making it to the final.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

Director General Pakistan Sports Board Col Asif Zaman, President Pakistan Basketball Federation Brig Iftikhar Mansoor, Secretary Khalid Bashir, FBBA president Ejaz Butt and secretary Ouj-e-Zahoor were also present.