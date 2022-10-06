IGP vows to maintain peace in KP

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari on Wednesday said that restoring peace and maintaining law and order was the top priority of the force.

He was speaking at a meeting at the regional police office here. Regional Police Officer Shaukat Abbas, District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ismail Khan Najmul Hasnain Liaquat, DPO Tank Waqar Ahmad, DPO South Waziristan Atiqullah Wazir and SP Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Iftikhar Shah and others attended the meeting, said a press release. The IGP said some elements were trying to create instability by fueling sectarianism.

Briefing the IGP, the RPO informed the meeting about the current law and order, security matters and the professional role of the police in dealing with the public.