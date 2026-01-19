Trump vows to neutralize ‘Russian threat’ from Greenland, raising Arctic stakes

Donald Trump has pledged to remove the "Russian threat” from autonomous Greenland territory as the US President becomes more determined in buying the Arctic territory for the sake of American national security.

According to the Trump administration, Denmark has failed to keep in check the growing Russian footprint in strategically important Greenland.

Taking to X on Sunday, Trump wrote in a post on the Truth Social, "NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that "you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland. Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it.”

“Now it is time, and it will be done!!!,” he added.

In recent months, Greenland has emerged as a highly disputed geopolitical hotspot among the major global powers. Specifically, the US has been vying hard to acquire sole ownership of Greenland for strategic reasons.

Trump has repeatedly insisted that nothing less will satisfy him than the annexation of Greenland. However, the leaders of Denmark, Greenland, and EU slammed the threats, citing the island is not for sale.

Given the resistance of EU member states, Trump on Saturday decided to impose 10 percent tariffs on the eight EU allies, including the UK, starting from February 1.

Trump’s Greenland tariff blackmail has sparked the EU retaliation as the states are seeking the countermeasures to push back against the US threats.