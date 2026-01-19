Robert Irwin gets honest about being in South Africa after 'DWTS' run in LA

Robert Irwin shares honest take on Los Angeles vs South Africa after 'DWTS' win

Robert Irwin was happy to return to the wilderness of South Africa after spending three months in the noisy Los Angeles.

Irwin was in the city for his appearance on Dancing with the Stars, which he won, a decade after his older sister, Bindi, also won the same competition.

"Being in L.A. for the last three months has been wonderful, but I am not a city kid," Irwin told The West Australian. "I live out in the bush and have grown up there, so it’s good to be back where there’s a bit of greenery."

Irwin’s current job of hosting I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! suits him well, since the show is filmed in South Africa, which gives him the same wilderness vibe as his native Australia.

"I couldn’t wait to get here, actually," he added.

Robert’s love of rugged terrain makes sense since he grew up in Australia with his mom Terri Irwin, and his sister, Bindi Irwin, as well as her husband, Chandler Powell, and their daughter, Grace Warrior.

His dad, Steve Irwin, died in 2006 after being attacked by a stingray in the Batt Reef off the coast of Australia in 2006. His family has continued Steve’s mission to rehabilitate wild animals and raise awareness about the environment and conservation.

Robert’s dedication to the mission saw him join hands with the likes of Prince William and his Earthshot Prize program, which finds innovators who come up with new ways to solve environmental problems and supports their idea to completion.