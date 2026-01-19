Queen Elizabeth’s icy response to Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein scandal revealed

Queen Elizabeth’s icy response to Prince Andrew revealed by royal expert

A Royal expert has revealed a surprising detail about Queen Elizabeth’s handling of her son then-Prince Andrew’s scandal over Jeffrey Epstein links.

According to reports, when Andrew gave his account of events, the late monarch reportedly responded with a single word, “intriguing.”

A source claimed that the reply was icy and sarcastic, adding that the Queen wanted to show Andrew her displeasure without raising her voice.

Despite her quiet reaction, the Queen acted quickly behind the scenes and helped arrange Andrew’s settlement through a charitable donation rather than paying directly.

In his book Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, royal biographer Hyles Brandreth, who is also a close family friend wrote, "There was a lot of nonsense talked about no one being at the helm, but the Queen took a firm grip of things."

Speaking on it, an insider also revealed, "That single word 'intriguing' was icy by design, and was delivered that way, with heaps of sarcasm.”

“It was Elizabeth's way of signaling deep displeasure and scepticism without engaging emotionally. When she was angry, she often used restraint rather than rebuke, and this was as withering as it gets,” they added.

Another source shared, "It was impossible for her to appear to directly compensate someone who had accused her son of sexual assault.

“Instead, advisers devised an arrangement that allowed a substantial sum to be channeled into the settlement through a charitable contribution, keeping the Queen at arm's length from any personal payment."