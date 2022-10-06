Opposition parties concerned over poor law & order in KP

SWABI: The leaders of various political parties here on Wednesday said that it was the foremost responsibility of the government to maintain peace and provide security to people.
The leaders of Pakistan People’s Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Jamaat-e-Islami, Awami National Party, Qaumi Watan Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz attended the all parties conference (APC).
The participants spoke about the prevailing insecurity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the law and order was deteriorating day by day, which prompted the people to stage protests urging the government to maintain peace.
Maulana Fazal Ali of JUIF said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had been ruling the province since 2013 but its government was least bothered to take steps to improve the security situation.
Saleem Khan of ANP said the politicians belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should join hands to work for the restoration of peace and stability.
