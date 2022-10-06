Students plant 10,000 saplings

LAHORE:A plantation ceremony was held on Wednesday under the Azadi flyover in which the students of schools and colleges of the City participated.

The plantation drive was done on the orders of PHA DG Zeeshan Javaid, officials said adding the students planted 10,000 fruit, shady and native plants on the greenbelt around the Greater Iqbal Park and under the Azadi Flyover.

School and college principals, teachers and students and PHA officials participated in the plantation ceremony. On this occasion, the students also visited the National History Museum. DG PHA has asked all educational institutions to take full part in the plantation campaign and make the Shining and Green Lahore campaign a success.