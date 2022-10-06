Palestinian killed in West Bank

DEIR AL-HATAB, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian was shot dead and at least two others injured on Wednesday by Israeli forces during an operation near Nablus in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Alaa Zaghal, 21 “died of a bullet wound to the head fired by the occupation (Israeli) army,” a statement read. The Israeli army confirmed an operation in the village of Deir al-Hatab. Two journalists were also injured during the clashes, an AFP journalist at the scene witnessed.