Lady Gaga makes surprising cameo during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance

Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance at Bad Bunny’s 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.

During the Puerto Rican rapper and singer’s performance at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, Gaga joined him on stage at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, February 8.

She sang a new version of Die With a Smile, a duet she recorded with Bruno Mars, and also danced with Bad Bunny after her performance.

Notably, this unexpected appearance comes after Gaga and the DtMF hitmaker’s interaction at the 2026 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 1.

At the Grammys, the Hold My Hand songstress looked visibly emotional when Bad Bunny won an award for his DtMF song.

In a talk with Access Hollywood, the 31-year-old opened up about meeting Gaga at the award ceremony, as she can be seen hugging him from the back in one of the clips.

He said, “She said, ‘I love you!’ And that’s it. And I was like, ‘I love you too!’”

Gaga was not the only celebrity made a cameo during Bad Bunny’s performance; Pedro Pascal, Ricky Martin, Cardi B, Karol G, Jessica Alba, and Alix Earle also appeared.