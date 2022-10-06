Drug peddler caught with heroin jailed for 10 months

A model court has sentenced a man to ten months in prison over possession of heroin. Additional Sessions Judge Zeeshan Akhtar Khan of the Model Criminal Trial Court (West) directed the convict to pay a fine of Rs7,000, and in case of failure to pay the fine, he would further undergo imprisonment of three months.

Zubair was caught in possession of 60 grams of heroin within the jurisdiction of the Docks police station in December last year. The judge pronounced his verdict after recording evidence and final arguments from defence and prosecution sides. He said the prosecution successfully proved its case against the accused.

“In dealing with narcotics cases, the courts are supposed to adopt a dynamic approach and not acquit the accused on technicalities. Suffice it to say, prosecution has been able to prove its case from all angles and no leniency could be given to accused on mere score of minor contradictions,” the judge observed.

Earlier, state prosecutor Muhammad Ashraf Qaiser had argued that the prosecution produced sufficient evidence linking the accused with the commission of the heinous offence. Though all the witnesses were police officials, there was nothing on record to show any enmity or ill-intention on their part to implicate the accused, he added.

On the other hand, the defence counsel contended that his client was falsely implicated in the case with the alleged recovery of drugs foisted upon him. The prosecution completely failed to produce any independent and credible witness of the alleged crime or any other evidence to corroborate the charges against the accused, he said.

An FIR was registered under sections 6/9 © of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997 at the Docks police station.