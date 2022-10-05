KP govt to release funds for LG reps soon: MPA

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MPA Babar Saleem Swati on Tuesday said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would shortly release the development funds for the local governments across the province.

“The chief minister has announced to restore the village and neighbourhood councils chairmen’s cheques signing authority in the larger public interest and other such issues will also be addressed soon,” he told the local government representatives here.

He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan wanted to implement the LG system in the province in accordance with party chief Imran Khan’s vision and that was why the successive changes were incorporated in the Local Government Act 2013.

He said that the development funds earmarked by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government in the ongoing fiscal year would be released in accordance with the finance department’s set criteria and policy. Speaking on the occasion, Safada village council’s chairman, Basharat Ali Swati, welcomed the announcement.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has finalised its tehsils bodies in four of five tehsils.

The announcement was made at a meeting attended among others by the district president and MPA Babar Saleem Swati and general secretary and Chief Minister’s special assistant of population Ahmad Hussain Shah.