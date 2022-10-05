This letter refers to the article ‘Maryam’s triumph’ (October 4, 2022) by Mohammad Zubair. Yes, the quashing of the conviction and the potential disqualification is a triumph for Maryam Nawaz, but, for the state, it represents a failure of the accountability process.

The matter of who actually owns the Avenfield flat has been left unresolved. The entire process has only succeeded in wasting more taxpayer money.

Erun A Baig

Karachi