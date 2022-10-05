 
Wednesday October 05, 2022
Our loss

October 05, 2022

This letter refers to the article ‘Maryam’s triumph’ (October 4, 2022) by Mohammad Zubair. Yes, the quashing of the conviction and the potential disqualification is a triumph for Maryam Nawaz, but, for the state, it represents a failure of the accountability process.

The matter of who actually owns the Avenfield flat has been left unresolved. The entire process has only succeeded in wasting more taxpayer money.

Erun A Baig

Karachi

