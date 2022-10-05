Women’s transport

The chief secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan took a very good step by providing exclusive public transport for women. Many women were facing problems in accessing public transport; hiring taxis and other modes of transport is very expensive and beyond the reach of most.
This initiative will help facilitate greater participation of women in the workforce and education.
Shakir H Shamim
Skardu
