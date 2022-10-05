Angela Merkel wins UN refugee prize

GENEVA: Former German chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday won the United Nations refugee agency’s prestigious Nansen Award, receiving praise for her determination to protect asylum seekers while in office.
Pointing to the more than 1.2 million refugees and asylum seekers welcomed by Germany in 2015 and 2016, at the height of migrant crisis sparked especially by the war in Syria, the UNHCR selection committee hailed Merkel’s “leadership, courage and compassion.”
At the time, the woman who lead the German government for 16 years said the situation “put our European values to the test as seldom before. It was no more and no less than a humanitarian imperative.” UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi hailed Merkel’s determination to protect asylum seekers and to stand up for human rights, humanitarian principles and interna.
SYDNEY: Australia listed a small wallaby and the grey snake among 15 new threatened species on Tuesday as it launched...
STOCKHOLM: A trio of physicists on Tuesday won the Nobel Prize for discoveries in the field of quantum mechanics that...
SAN FRANCISCO: Elon Musk has offered to push through with his buyout of Twitter at the original agreed price, reports...
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates’ first purpose-built Hindu temple opened in Dubai on Tuesday, providing a place of...
KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday pledged to retake more areas in the country’s...
TEHRAN: Tehran and Washington have reached a prisoner exchange deal that includes the unfreezing of Iranian funds...
Comments