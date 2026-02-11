Nancy Guthrie: Is she alive? Former FBI director shares possibilities on 10th day of kidnapping

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today show star Savannah Guthrie has been missing for the 10th day at this point and finally former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino has decided to weigh in on what he believes might have happened, as theories, fears and concerns rise.

He delivered the theory in a chat with Fox News Digital and it included a detailed hypothesis that is vastly different from what many currently believe-- which is that someone may have entered her home with a premeditated plan to abduct her.

In the eyes of Director Dan Bongino though “the second possibility would be this was just a crime that went awry. Someone is at the house. Maybe it was a burglary. Something went bad, and that you've got some bad actors committing another crime, unrelated in other words, requesting a ransom for something you didn't do just to take advantage of a situation like this.”

Also there is a third possibility, but “again...and this is where I think you have to kind of think outside of the box, especially given some of the messaging that we've seen lately, is the possibility that there may have been some kind of maybe a medical emergency or something, and maybe this was not a kidnapping,” he said.

“And I say that only because – and again, I'm not weighing these possibilities – when you can't find someone at a crime scene like this right away, within the first couple of days, you either have really good surgical type operators, or the story you've been told or you may have believed may not be the story,” he added before signing off.