Meghan Markle receives apology as Andrew puts monarchy in much bigger scandal

Meghan Markle has received an apology amid renewed scrutiny on the Royal family following the latest controversy surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

During a recent episode of The Jeremy Vine Show, panellists discussed whether the ongoing scandal linked to Andrew’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein could damage the monarchy.

Amid the debate, a Channel 5 viewer from Birmingham issued an apology to Prince Harry’s wife “on behalf of the British public.”

She claimed that Meghan’s past controversies are nothing compared to “disgraced” Andrew’s ongoing scandal surrounding his past ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"First I would like to start off by saying, on behalf of the British public I would like to formally apologise to Meghan Markle,” Zoe said.

She added, “Because in comparison to what is happening now, that woman was not bringing down the monarchy. This looks to me like King Charles has to step away from the throne."

When asked why she was defending Meghan, Zoe said, "Let's be honest, the woman ate an avocado. She was told something by her husband which she felt was kind of racist.

“She wasn't in the room, bullied her for eight years. Said she was bringing down the monarchy,” she continued, "Look at what Andrew has done... it's way worse than whatever Meghan did."

"The Meghan and Harry thing looks like a picnic compared to this,” the host added.