Siemens Energy profit surges nearly threefold amid AI boom for gas turbines, grids

Siemens Energy has officially reported a massive surge in its first-quarter earnings. The growth is being driven primarily by increasing demand from AI for gas turbines and grid equipment.

The results reflect substantial demand for large gas turbines and grid technology, as both are pivotal for the international build-out of data centers to power AI technology. This recent update marks a defining moment for improved performance at wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa.

Over the last two years, the AI boom has surged, helping increase Siemens Energy’s stock more than tenfold and giving it a market value of 130 billion euros.

In this connection, Chief Executive Bruch said, “Sustained high demand in our gas turbines and grid technologies businesses is making a significant contribution to overall performance.”

According to an LSEG analyst poll, net profit for the quarter ending in December came in at 746 million euros ($889 million), up from 252 million a year prior-surpassing the 732 million forecast.

Additionally, Siemens Gamesa, which has been blighted by quality issues, narrowed its operating loss to 46 million euros, compared to 374 million in the same period last year, as it worked to improve productivity.