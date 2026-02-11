Princess Beatrice, Eugenie in dilemma as Andrew, Fergie scandal continues

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were shocked to their core to see their names in the Jeffrey Epstein files, an expert has claimed.

According to royal expert Duncan Larcombe, the sisters are in dilemma ever since they realized the extent of their parents, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s relationship with the convicted sex offender.

Recently the US Justice Department dropped new batch of Epstein files which also included emails Fergie allegedly sent to Epstein.

Emails she sent him in July 2009 following his release from prison after serving time for soliciting sex from underage girls also mentioned her and Andrew’s daughters names.

One of the emails seems to have confirmed that she had lunch with Epstein where Beatrice and Eugenie were also present.

In another email, Epstein asked if her daughters could meet someone in London in 2010, to which Fergie allegedly replied, "Beatrice is in London with her dad. Eugie is away with a cool boyfriend."

Upon reading the files, the expert said Beatrice and Eugenie have “had to sit and watch their parents torn to pieces by their own behaviours.”

He noted that “it is going to be difficult for them to distance themselves from continuing fallout,” adding, “Epstein’s web spread wide and far.”

“And for the two York sisters to be caught up in it is shocking and they will be absolutely mortified, I’m sure,” he says. “What they do now is a really difficult dilemma.”