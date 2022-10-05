Liaquatabad political activists rejoin MQM-P

Political activists belonging to the Liaquatabad neighbourhood left the political parties they were affiliated with and rejoined the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Tuesday.

They visited the party office in Bahadurabad and met MQM-P senior deputy convener Amir Khan. During the meeting, Khan appreciated that these workers who had once been affiliated with the MQM-P had returned. “We should forget all our differences and unite under one flag to face the situation together.”

The MQM-P leader said that all the workers should actively participate in the party’s activities regarding the local government elections in their respective areas and try to solve the problems being faced by the locals.

Khan said the MQM-P is the only political party that represents the people of urban Sindh in the true sense. He directed the workers to stay in constant touch with the party leadership and strictly follow the party policy.