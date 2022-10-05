Liaquatabad political activists rejoin MQM-P

Political activists belonging to the Liaquatabad neighbourhood left the political parties they were affiliated with and rejoined the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Tuesday.
They visited the party office in Bahadurabad and met MQM-P senior deputy convener Amir Khan. During the meeting, Khan appreciated that these workers who had once been affiliated with the MQM-P had returned. “We should forget all our differences and unite under one flag to face the situation together.”
The MQM-P leader said that all the workers should actively participate in the party’s activities regarding the local government elections in their respective areas and try to solve the problems being faced by the locals.
Khan said the MQM-P is the only political party that represents the people of urban Sindh in the true sense. He directed the workers to stay in constant touch with the party leadership and strictly follow the party policy.
Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said police have arrested two suspects in the rape case of a girl...
The two large power plants at Karachi’s landfill sites, both with a capacity of generating 50 megawatts each, will...
A court on Tuesday turned down the investigating officer’s plea for grant of police remand of a suspect for a third...
A man was killed in a shooting after a scuffle over the demolition of an illegal portion of a building in District...
A judicial magistrate directed on Tuesday the investigating officer to file a charge sheet against a man arrested for...
A private schoolteacher was arrested for allegedly subjecting a teenage schoolgirl to rape, along with four of his...
Comments