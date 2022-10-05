FrieslandCampina, WWF partner

KARACHI: FrieslandCampina Pakistan (FCEPL) and World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF- Pakistan) have partnered on a tree plantation initiative to increase local resilience to the impact of climate change and increase tree cover, a statement said on Tuesday.
The collaboration would focus on the plantation of indigenous trees to help combat pollution, deforestation, and urban flooding, FCEPL stated.
Under the partnership, FCEPL team planted mangrove saplings at the WWF Wetland Center in Karachi. Additionally, WWF held a training session for FCEPL’s employees to educate them on plantation techniques and post-care, the company added.
Speaking on the collaboration, Sania Sattar, head of sustainability of FCEPL said there was a pressing need to address ongoing effects of climate change through concentrated and collaborative efforts.
Emphasising the need for climate action, Hammad Naqi, director general of WWF-Pakistan said the country faced a climate catastrophe in term of recent floods. Speaking on the tree plantation drive, he said mangroves were a part of the solution as they work as a first line of defense against cyclones, strong surges, tsunamis, and other calamities impacting the coast and deltaic region.
