Prince Harry should face same fate as shamed Andrew, says expert

Prince Harry should be removed from the line of succession amid calls for Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, says an expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who is no longer a working Royal, is not fit to be a King says Royal expert Jennie Bond.

The expert tells Mirror : “Of course Andrew should be removed from the line of succession. If you are not fit to be a prince, you’re certainly not fit to be King. It would also remove him as counsellor of state, which is another absurdity at the moment. Andrew is obviously not a suitable substitute for the King.”

She said: “Personally, I think they should also remove Harry and his children, plus Beatrice, Eugenie and their children from the line of succession. I think to have William and his children followed by Anne (bumping her up the order) and Edward is more than enough. So I would propose a complete shake up of the succession order.”

The royal expert added: “I think this long line of succession has become rather ridiculous. Very few people have any idea that someone called Athena Mapelli Mozzi or Ernest Brooksbank are 11th and 14th in line to the throne.”